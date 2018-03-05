Oscars 2018: Jimmy Kimmel addresses harassment in 90th Academy Awards’ opening monologue

New Delhi: Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel returned to the Dolby Theatre to host the Hollywood’s biggest star-studded ceremony – The Academy Awards. The host started by mentioning the last year’s Best Picture goof-up and said, “Some of you will be going home tonight with an Academy Award. This year, when you hear your name called. Don’t get up right away,” he joked.

Kimmel continued, “What happened last year was unfortunate. I said, ‘No, I don’t want to do comedy with the accountants.’ And then the accountants went and did comedy on their own.” Kimmel then gestured to the fact that Sunday’s ceremony marked Academy Awards’ 90th anniversary. “Oscar is 89 years old this year, which probably means he’s at home watching Fox News,” Kimmel joked.

He said that over the course of the evening, he hoped guests would listen to people from #MeToo and “Time’s Up” movements. “This is a night for positivity,” he said. He said that the night would shine a light on inspiring films “each one of which was crushed by ‘Black Panther’ this weekend.” Kimmel also addressed that the ceremony had its first female nominee for cinematography and that Greta Gerwig was the only female nominee in the directing category. “If you are a nominee tonight who is not making history,” shame on you.”

The ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ host also addressed the pay-disparity story from ‘All the Money in the World’, after Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams were paid disparate amounts though they were represented by the same agency, CAA. “This story really shook me because if we can’t trust agents, who can we trust?” Kimmel joked. The 90th Annual Academy Awards are taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.