Oscars 2018: Daniela Vega becomes first openly transgender presenter at Oscars

Los Angeles: Daniela Vega, star of “A Fantastic Woman”, created history by becoming the first openly transgender presenter at the Oscars. The actor introduced Sufjan Stevens, who performed “Mystery of Love” from “Call Me By Your Name”.

The track was nominated in the Original Song category. “Thank you so much for this moment. I want to invite you to open your hearts and your feelings to feel the reality, to feel love. Can you feel it?” Vega said, taking the stage.

“A Fantastic Woman,” a Chilean film about a trans woman mourning the death of her partner, won the Oscar for the Best Foreign Language film. Director Sebastian Lelio lauded the transgender star Daniela Vega for her critically-acclaimed performance in the movie.