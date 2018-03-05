Oscars 2018: “Coco”named as Best Animated Feature Film

Los Angeles: “Coco” was named as Best Animated Feature Film at the Oscars 2018, and co-director Lee Unkrich dedicated the honour to the people and culture of Mexico, saying “representation matters”.

Disney-Pixar’s “Coco” narrates the story of an aspiring musician’s journey into the Land of the Dead. “‘Coco’ is proof that art can change and connect the world, and this can only be done when we have a place where everyone and anyone who feels like another to be heard,” said producer Darla K. Anderson in her acceptance speech on Sunday night.

“The biggest thank you of all (goes) to the people of Mexico,” said Unkrich. “‘Coco’ could not exist without your endlessly beautiful culture and traditions. With ‘Coco’, we tried to take a step forward toward a world where all children can grow up seeing characters in movies that look and talk and live like they do. Marginalised people deserve to feel like they belong. Representation matters.”

“Coco” marks Unkrich’s second Oscar win after his win for “Toy Story 3” in the same category. In “Coco”, aspiring musician Miguel (voice of Anthony Gonzalez) teams up with charming trickster Hector (voice of Gael Garcia Bernal) on an extraordinary journey through the Land of the Dead.

The movie, which took six years to produce in a pursuit to get the intricacies of portraying the culture on the big screen right, showcases the importance of family, honouring one’s ancestors and following dreams.

The winners also thanked their same-sex partners. The film was pitted against “The Boss Baby”, “The Breadwinner”, “Ferdinand”, and “Loving Vincent”.