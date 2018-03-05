Oscars 2018: Allison Janney wins Best Supporting Actress for ‘I, Tonya’

New Delhi: Allison Janney is now an Academy Award winner. The actress took home her first Oscar for best supporting actress for ‘I, Tonya’ during 90th annual Academy Awards. In her acceptance speech, Janney joked “I did it all myself!” before going on to thank her collaborators on the film and as well as veteran actor Joanne Woodward, with whom she appeared in the 1993 TV movie Blind Spot.

After taking a moment, she added, “Nothing further from the truth. Thank you to the Academy. My fellow nominees: you represent everything that is good and right and human about this profession. You are all extraordinary.” She continued to thank screenwriter Steven Rogers, Margot Robbie, director Craig Gillespie, and “a cast and crew and bird that elevated my work.” Janney, who explained that she “did not see this coming,” also took a moment to thank her fellow nominees, “You represent everything that is good and right and human.” Janney concluded her speech by dedicating her award to her younger brother Hal. She said, “This is for Hal. You’re always in my heart.” This was the first Oscar nomination and win for Janney, who has collected seven Emmys for her TV career.

Janney beat Mary J. Blige (‘Mudbound’), Lesley Manville (‘Phantom Thread’), Laurie Metcalf (‘Lady Bird’), and Octavia Spencer (‘The Shape of Water’).