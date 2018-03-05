Oscars 2018: Actors wear orange pins for advocating gun safety

New York: As movements like #MeToo and Time’s up take up the front row at the 90th Academy Awards, many celebrities have donned orange pins on the red carpet to advocate for gun safety.

According to people.com, the ‘Wear Orange to Prevent Gun Violence’ pins from the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety were being worn in an effort to raise awareness about gun safety. The move comes just two weeks after a school shooting in Florida claimed lives of 17 students.

Following the shooting on February 14, many celebrities donated to the “March for Our Lives” campaign calling for gun control. A few celebrities also wore orange on National Gun Violence Awareness Day last year and spoke out against gun violence on social media. This awards’ season has already seen various celebrities staging protests, attendees at the Golden Globes wearing all-black in support of Time’s Up.