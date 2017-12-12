Oscar-Winning Canadian animator Grant Munro passes away

Washington DC: Canadian film and animation legend Grant Munro has passed away at the age of 94. The National Film Board (NFB) of Canada, the country’s public filmmaker, in a news release, said Munro died in Montreal on December 9, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Munro starred in the 1953 Oscar-winning best short film ‘Neighbors’ and nabbed a nomination for the 1963 cartoon ‘Christmas Cracker.’ Born in Winnipeg on April 25, 1923, he attended the Musgrove School of Art, the Winnipeg School of Art as well as the Ontario College of Art after which Munro joined the NFB.

He was associated with the NFB over the course of his career from 1944 to 1988. Munro coined the term ‘pixilation’ to describe the technique of shooting live actors as if they were stop-motion characters, used in ‘Neighbors’. His other NFB credits included the stop-motion film ‘Toys’ (1966), ‘Boo Hoo’ (1975) and ‘See You in the Funny Papers’ (1983), about Canadian syndicated cartoonist Lynn Johnston.