Oops! When Baaghi 2 star Tiger Shroff did an Alia Bhatt

Baaghi 2 actor Tiger Shroff has recently proved that he is not at all less than Alia Bhatt. Well, if you are thinking about some talent part, then hold on. Because, recently, Tiger Shroff showed his lack of general knowledge.

Yes, in a recent media reaction, the Baaghi 2 actor failed to answer the President of India. When he was asked about the same, he quickly said, “Oh God! This is a tough one” and then replied: “Mukherjee..MrMukherjee”. Well, after listening to Tiger’s answer, his co-star Disha Patani quickly corrected his answer by saying, “Ram Nath Kovind”.

Tiger’s blooper moment actually gave a nostalgia feeling to everyone by recreating memories of Alia Bhatt who had said, Prithviraj Chauhan is the President of India at Koffee With Karan Season 4. For her mistake, Alia Bhatt was miserably trolled on social media.

And just like that, Tiger has also got trolled on the social media.

Check out the trolls:

As expected.. Nepotism ka asar … Star kids don’t like to go to normal school for educations but just for how to do make n body building — We are new Bharat!!! (@smitachitra) March 31, 2018

So what, I am sure Mr. Kovind, the President of India, also does not know Tiger Shroff’s name. It is tit for tat. ( Tiger is a good guy, will be famous soon now for this Alia Bhatt moment) — Dr.Shweta Gulati (@DrShwetaGulati) March 30, 2018

On the work front, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer and Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 2 is currently making humungous business at the box office.