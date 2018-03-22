Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#RahulGandhi
#FacebookDataScandal
#PNBScam
#NoConfidenceMotion
#MohammedShami
Home / Entertainment / Oops! Sylvester Stallone mistakes Bobby Deol for Salman Khan, wishes him for ‘Race 3’

Oops! Sylvester Stallone mistakes Bobby Deol for Salman Khan, wishes him for ‘Race 3’

— By FPJ Web Desk | Mar 22, 2018 03:56 pm
FOLLOW US:

Race 3, race 3 poster, Yash, Bobby Deol, Bobby Deol's look in Race 3, Bobby Deol's name in Race 3, Main Man of Race 3, salman khan, jacqueline fernandez

Amid rumours of Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone doing cameo in Salman Khan-starrer ‘Race 3‘, the actor took to Instagram to share the poster of the movie featuring Bobby Deol. But in the caption, Stallone has wished all the luck for the lead actor and tagged, Salman Khan. The caption reads, “The very best wishes to very talented film hero SALMAN KHAN For his next film RACE 3!@beingsalmankhan.”

The very best wishes to very talented film hero SALMAN KHAN For his next film RACE 3 !@beingsalmankhan

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on


And off-course, the Insta users were quick to notice and would not want to give away the opportunity to troll the actor. One of the user wrote, “That’s very good but He’s not Salman Khan.”

On Wednesday, when Salman introduced Bobby Deol’s character in ‘Race 3’, as the ‘main man.’ Bobby Deol then predicted: “Yeh race toh ab aur interesting ho gayi.”

Meanwhile, besides Salman, ‘Race 3’ also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem. The film is produced by Salman Khan films and Ramesh Taurani, and is scheduled to release on June 15.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK