Oops! Sylvester Stallone mistakes Bobby Deol for Salman Khan, wishes him for ‘Race 3’

Amid rumours of Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone doing cameo in Salman Khan-starrer ‘Race 3‘, the actor took to Instagram to share the poster of the movie featuring Bobby Deol. But in the caption, Stallone has wished all the luck for the lead actor and tagged, Salman Khan. The caption reads, “The very best wishes to very talented film hero SALMAN KHAN For his next film RACE 3!@beingsalmankhan.”

And off-course, the Insta users were quick to notice and would not want to give away the opportunity to troll the actor. One of the user wrote, “That’s very good but He’s not Salman Khan.”

On Wednesday, when Salman introduced Bobby Deol’s character in ‘Race 3’, as the ‘main man.’ Bobby Deol then predicted: “Yeh race toh ab aur interesting ho gayi.”

Meanwhile, besides Salman, ‘Race 3’ also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem. The film is produced by Salman Khan films and Ramesh Taurani, and is scheduled to release on June 15.