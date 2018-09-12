Oops! Shoaib Ibrahim accidentally confirms wifey Dipika Kakar’s Bigg Boss 12 participation; find out how

Salman Khan’s upcoming Bigg Boss 12 is four days away from its grand premiere. Hence, the excitement among the fans about the contestants has reached another level. We all know that recently Colors revealed two jodis of the show in which the first one is Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa and the second one is celebrity-fan Jodi of singer Deepak Thakur and fangirl from Bihar. But now, it seems like TV actress Dipika Kakar will also be entering the house this season.

Yes, Dipika Kakar’s husband-actor Shoaib Ibrahim accidentally confirmed this in an interview with Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan. As per Bollywood Life, Shoaib said, “Audiences have already read the reports and I guess they know better than us about this. But, yes, Dipika is going, everyone knows that and the same has been confirmed also.” He further stated that “If I tell you everything, what would be the suspense?” Well, there are also reports stating that Dipika may enter the house as an individual contestant.

Dipika’s name has been doing the rounds as a probable contestant of Bigg Boss 12. But after Shoaib’s claim, he can get into legal trouble as he accidentally revealed contestant’s participation before the show. The agreement mentions that the contestants can’t disclose anything about their participation.

Meanwhile, celebs like Tanushree Dutta, Ishita Dutta, Karanvir Bohra, Mahika Sharma, Danny D, and others are doing the rounds of Bigg Boss 12. But none of them is confirmed yet. To know about that, we have to wait till 9 pm on September 16.