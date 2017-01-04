Oops, Deepika gets mistaken as Priyanka in Hollywood!

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra may have worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani but they are often compared and pitted against each other.

Also Read: Deepika needs to learn from Priyanka

Interestingly, these two actresses are all set to make their acting debut in Hollywood this year.

While Priyanka has already made a name for herself in the West, thanks to her singles and TV show Quantico, Deepika is still trying to find her place. And as luck would have it, a Hollywood channel recently confused Deepika with Priyanka.

Deepika, who is currently in the US to promote her debut Hollywood film xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, was recently greeted by few media persons at the LAX airport.

A leading Hollywood portal shared the video of Deepika arriving at the airport and posing for pictures. In the video, Deepika can be seen smiling and sharing her New Year resolution. But what caught everybody’s attention was that the channel mistook Deepika as Priyanka Chopra in their title and the description.

After users started commenting on the video, the title was soon changed. While Priyanka’s name was edited in the headline, the portal has still mentioned Chopra in the video’s description!

We wonder what Deepika has to say about this goof-up!