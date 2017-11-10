Only for you and nobody else: Shah Rukh to Farah Khan on ‘Om Shanti Om’ anniversary

Mumbai: As “Om Shanti Om” completes 10 years today, superstar Shah Rukh Khan said he did the film only for his friend and filmmaker Farah Khan.

Directed by Farah, the film served as the launching vehicle of actor Deepika Padukone.

Shah Rukh, who buffed up for the film for the first time, took to Twitter to remind the director of the hard work he put in for the movie.

“Like I have said before. Only for you and nobody else. As Tom Cruise said ‘You exploit me’,” he replied to Farah retweeting his shirtless still from the movie.

Like I have said before. Only for u and nobody else. As Tom Cruise said " U exploit me " https://t.co/ncMKqvYHM2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 9, 2017



Earlier, the filmmaker tweeted, “The one that started it all! Thank u @iamsrk for taking off your shirt and making millions happy.”

The 1 that started it all! Thank u @iamsrk 4 taking off ur shirt n making millions happy!!😄#10YearsOfOSO pic.twitter.com/lZXAemAGlM — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 9, 2017



“Can’t believe it’s 10 years of ‘Om Shanti Om’… Feels like yesterday. Thank you for the love it still gets…” Farah also shared the first photo from Deepika’s shoot in the film, captioning it as, “… The one where I knew she’s my Shantipriya.”