Only bliss, no bitterness at Kedarnath wrap party

All is well between Sara and Abhishek, by the looks of it

No awkwardness in evidence as debutante Sara Ali Khan and director Abhishek Kapoor partied together with the rest of the cast and crew at the wrap party of Kedarnath. Don’t forget, not long ago Kapoor had allegedly hauled Khan to court after she doled out some of her Kedarnath dates to her next film, Rohit Shetty’s Simmba before completing shooting. After daddy Saif intervened, the two parties reached an out of court settlement.

Abhishek had also shared a candid behind-the-scenes photo of Sara writing, “Today is the last day of shoot for this #pataka. Gonna miss being on set with this #puppyface.”

The closeness of the team was there to see at the bash as Sara, looking like sunshine in her yellow crop top, giggled with Abhishek and her leading man, Sushant. Clearly the storms of the past have passed. Sushant and Sara were spotted hitting it off famously as they joked and laughed together. Sushant has been very protective of Sara’s interests. He has expressly insisted that she be given equal footage in the film, more so as she makes her Bollywood film debut with Kedarnath.

With filming complete, Kedarnath, a love story set against the backdrop of the flash floods that wrecked the temple town in June 2013, is finally progressing towards its November 30 release.