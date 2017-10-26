“One of the biggest reasons for me to do ‘Tera Intezaar’ was Sunny Leone”, says Arbaaz Khan

Whenever actors are asked why they signed on a particular film, they often reason that it’s the script that made them take up the project. They also stress that who they are cast opposite is not important and a good script is their most important criteria. At such a point, Arbaaz Khan’s recent comments stand out. At the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Tera Intezaar, Arbaaz made it clear that getting a chance to be paired opposite Sunny Leone was one of the reasons why he took up this film.

Arbaaz Khan said, “We all choose films for various reasons. There are a lot of factors involved. It’s got to do with the script, the cast, the producers etc. I am at a stage in my career wherein anything that excites me, I’ll do it. To be honest, one of the biggest reasons for me to do Tera Intezaar was to work with Sunny Leone! I was offered this film and I was hoping that the script is reasonably good and the makers are also nice as I was really keen to do a film with her. Thankfully, these things fell in place.”

Arbaaz further added, “Tera Intezaar is unique in many ways. It has got enough in it to excite the audience. The script is interesting and so are the special effects. The music is catchy.” Then he went back to singing praises for Sunny Leone. He stated, “And of course, when there’s Sunny Leone, you don’t many reasons to see the film. You just go to see her!”

Sunny was all smiles and even blushed on hearing these compliments. Tera Intezaar also stars Sudha Chandran, Salil Ankola, Riecha Sharma, Gowhar Khan, Hanif Noyda, Bhani Singh and Aarya Babbar. It is directed by Raajeev Walia and is all set to release on November 24, 2017.