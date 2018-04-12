Once again, Prernaa Arora’s KriArj Entertainment gets in trouble; this time it’s Fanne Khan

It seems that the trouble isn’t ceasing to end for Prernaa Arora as her production house KriArj Entertainment continues to face allegations. Only recently John Abraham accused Prernaa and her team of unethical attitude and delay in payments in relation to his film Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran. And now yet another team has revolted against KriArj for non-payment of dues! We are talking about the team of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor starrer Fanne Khan.

Fanne Khan, which has been in news for several positive reasons, recently faced a setback when its crew members refused to work on the sets. Yes, some crew members, who are being freelanced for the film, have denied resuming the shoot of the recent schedule of Fanne Khan. And they have alleged that KriArj has failed to make the pending payments. According to reports, a certain unit member has decided to raise voice against not receiving remuneration but only on the condition of anonymity.

The reports have quoted this unit member who claims that they were promised a complete payment for their work in the first half of March. However, the members haven’t reportedly received a single penny and hence they have now refused to work on the film. In fact, these media reports suggest that the unit member stated that their team has given KriArj an ultimatum until April 15 to finish off all the payments and have even asserted that they won’t be working on the film until they receive their dues.

As for the film Fanne Khan, it has been learnt that two songs are still pending to be shot. Although KriArj is still on the matter, another co-producer Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Productions have commented on the same. Rajiv Tandon from ROMP has given a different version for the pending two songs that are yet to be shot. According to Tandon, it was taking a while for them to get the availability of a certain choreographer with whom they were keen on working with. He also asserted that the two songs are being scheduled to be shot between April 27 and May 7.

On the other hand, Rajiv Tandon also confirmed about the delay in the release of the film. The release date of Fanne Khan has been pushed further by a month. And the reason, Tandon stated was because of bigger releases that were scheduled during that time. Fanne Khan, directed by Atul Manjrekar, is slated to release on July 13.