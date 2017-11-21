On World Toilet day Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra releases the poster of ‘Merey Pyarey Prime Minister’

On the ‘World Toilet Day 2017’, ace filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra took the opportunity to share the poster of his next film ‘Merey Pyarey prime Minister’.

The filmmaker took to his social media to share the look of the film with caption, “#MereyPyareyPrimemin ister- here is the first poster on #Worldtoiletday2017 -@PMOIndia – meri arzi aapki marzi,”

In the poster, a young boy is posing pointing towards a sketch of a toilet made on a wall with his mother.

Based on a true story, the film revolves around the story of 4 young kids living in a Mumbai slum. In the film, one of the kids takes the responsibility to build a toilet for his single mother who has to defecate in open like other women in the slum. The boy makes an appeal to the Prime Minister and travels to the capital to convey his message.

‘Merey Pyarey Prime Minister’ features Anjali Patil as the lead. Shot in real locations of the slums of Ghatkopar followed by Powai in Mumbai, the film is directed by the ‘Rang De Basanti’ director.