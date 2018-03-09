On Women’s Day Priyanka Chopra does live video call with Ranveer Singh on Instagram for fans; goes viral

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra surprised fans with a live chat with Ranveer Singh on the eve of International Women’s Day on Instagram. Priyanka and Ranveer have worked together in three films- Bajirao Mastani, Gunday, and Dil Dhadakne Do, but apart from the films they are a very good friend. While on the live chat, Ranveer talked about his attire for the Women’s Day and said the director of Gully Boy requested all the crew member to don a skirt on Women’s Day. Ranveer Singh was spotted wearing a white t-shirt, and green skirt along with round yellow cap and white shoes. He always is in the news for his wardrobe and attire.

Priyanka shared the live chat on her Twitter page along with caption, “Thank you @RanveerOfficial for being such a rock star and your message on #InternationalWomensDay is so important and “Intelligent” lol❤ Full discussion on my Instagram story!”

Thank you @RanveerOfficial for being such a rock star and your message on #InternationalWomensDay is so important and “Intelligent” lol❤ Full discussion on my Instagram story! pic.twitter.com/pJ6Yddiorh

— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 9, 2018

Ranveer said, “I was raised by women- my naani, my mummy, my sister. Whatever I am today, it is because of them. They are like lionesses. I don’t know, where I’d be or what I’d be- I am what I am because of them. I think it’s great that we are celebrating women today.”

Ranveer also said, “Jesus Christ PC, I am on a shoot right now. I have to act and all yaar. But we really miss you a lot ya. Come back to India and do some more Hindi movies. For god sake PC.”

To which Priyanka replied, “It’s almost happening Ranno, it’s almost happening” and Ranveer replied, “I want all the gup (gossip)”

Priyanka concluded by saying: “I ll give you all the gup when we are not talking to the whole world.”

On the work front, Priyanka has been in New York shooting for her American TV series Quantico 3. The season 3 premiere is on April 26 and, in just a few weeks, the shooting will be wrapped up and promotions will start. The Quantico team is working hard, and trying to complete the shoots on time.

If we talk about Bollywood, PeeCee might be seen in the sequel of Aitraaz. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Subhash Ghai is keen on making a sequel to the romantic thriller and wants Priyanka to play the lead.