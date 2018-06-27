On This Day In Bollywood: June 27, 1939 – Melody King R. D. Burman aka Pancham Da was born

On June 27, 1939, one of the greatest and all-time favourite musicians of Bollywood, R D Burman was born. R. D. Burman is known for his outstanding music compositions and songs which are still popular among the masses.

Popularly known as Pancham Da, R. D. Burman has been credited with revolutionising Bollywood music. He incorporated a wide range of influences from several genres in his scores. Burman’s career coincided with the rise of Rajesh Khanna-starrer youth love stories. He made electronic rock popular in these love stories. He often mixed disco and rock elements with Bengali folk music. He also used jazz elements, which had been introduced to him by the studio pianist Kersi Lord.

D. Burman gave music to films like Yaadon Ki Baraat (1973), Sanam Teri Kasam (1983), Teesri Manzil (1966), Padosan (1968), Anamika (1973), 1942: A Love Story (1994) and so on. R. D. Burman won the Filmfare Best Music Director Award three times. He recorded most of his songs with singers like Mohammad Rafi, Kishor Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and others.

Apart from music, Pancham Da’s personal life was also a thing to know about. Burman’s first wife was Rita Patel, whom he had met in Darjeeling. Rita, a fan, had bet her friends that she would be able to get a film-date with Burman. The two married in 1966 and divorced in 1971. The song Musafir Hoon Yaaron (“I’m a Traveller”) from Parichay (1972) was composed by him when he was at a hotel after the separation. Later, Burman married Asha Bhosle in 1980. Together, they recorded many hit songs and also staged many live performances. However, towards the end of his life, they did not live together.

Sadly, R D Burman died on January 4, 1994, due to a heart attack.

