On This Day In Bollywood – June 22, 1990! Sunny Deol’s career-changing film Ghayal screamed into theatres
On June 22, 1990, Sunny Deol’s much popular film which proved to be the turning point of his career, Ghayal was released. Also starring Meenakshi Seshadri, Amrish Puri, Raj Babbar, Moushumi Chatterjee, Ghayal has gained cult status in Indian Cinema.
GHAYAL : released on 22nd June 1990
Rajkumar Santoshi’s film featuring Sunny Deol’s national award winning performance , Meenakshi Seshadri, Raj Babbar & Om Puri. pic.twitter.com/tmyHARqxea
— Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) June 21, 2018
The film clashed with Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit starrer Dil, and yet both films did extremely well at the box office. Apart from performances, Ghayal’s dialogues were very much popular among the masses. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Ghayal became the second highest grossing film of 1990.
Check out Ghayal’s iconic dialogues: