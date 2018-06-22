Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Argentina
#ChandaKochhar
#PDP
#ArvindKejriwal
#FIFAWC2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Bollywood / On This Day In Bollywood – June 22, 1990! Sunny Deol’s career-changing film Ghayal screamed into theatres

On This Day In Bollywood – June 22, 1990! Sunny Deol’s career-changing film Ghayal screamed into theatres

— By Sumit Rajguru | Jun 22, 2018 11:13 am
FOLLOW US:

On this day in Bollywood, Sunny Deol, Ghayal, Ghayal release date, Meenakshi Seshadri, Amrish Puri, Raj Babbar, Moushumi Chatterjee, on this in history, today's history, this day in history wikipedia, what is special about today

On June 22, 1990, Sunny Deol’s much popular film which proved to be the turning point of his career, Ghayal was released. Also starring Meenakshi Seshadri, Amrish Puri, Raj Babbar, Moushumi Chatterjee, Ghayal has gained cult status in Indian Cinema.

The film clashed with Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit starrer Dil, and yet both films did extremely well at the box office. Apart from performances, Ghayal’s dialogues were very much popular among the masses. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Ghayal became the second highest grossing film of 1990.

Check out Ghayal’s iconic dialogues:

 

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK