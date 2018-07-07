On This Day In Bollywood! July 7, 2017 – Sridevi’s last film ‘MOM’ released

On July 7, 2017, Bollywood’s first female superstar, Sridevi’s last film, ‘MOM’ was released. Well, on February 24, 2018, Sridevi’s sudden death made everyone shocked. After all, the actress was willing to watch her daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s first film, Dhadak which is releasing on July 20, 2018.

Sridevi’s last film MOM was indeed a special film for her as she made her big screen comeback 4 years after the release of English Vinglish. Sridevi’s MOM was highly applauded by critics as well as audiences. MOM is the story of a mother who takes a revenge of her step daughter’s rape and molestation. MOM also starred Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

Sridevi, unfortunately, died of accidental drowning in the bathtub. Nobody thought that MOM would have become her last film. For her performance, Sridevi was posthumously honoured with the Best Actress National Award this year.