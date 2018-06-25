On this day in Bollywood: 26 years of Shah Rukh Khan’s epic debut in ‘Deewana’

Shah Rukh Khan, a mega star who has been ruling the film arena was a hero in motion launched on this day; 26 years ago with his super hit film Deewana. The film directed by Raj Kanwar starring the late Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor went down in history as one of the best performances the actor has offered.

SRK then made a bold choice of doing negative roles during that time to prove his versatility that transformed him from a psychopath villain to the king of romance. Along with Deewana, movies such as Darr, Anjaam, and Baazigar were the spark that gave Bollywood an icon the world loves today.

Deewana, which released on June 25, 1992, has been celebrated over social media in the recent years. SRK had also mentioned that he has still not seen his first movie in his Twitter post in 2014 stating, “All notions, creations & experiences of decades will end on the day of truth. I tirelessly work to ignore the inevitable. Thx for 22 yrs of O2. I have till date not seen Deewana. I have a notion that I don’t want to see my first or last creation. They r bookends, the story is between” (sic).

Both Divya Bharti and Shah Rukh Khan won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut and Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut respectively that year. The film’s music was also appreciated by many and music director duo of Nadeem Shravan won a Filmfare Award for the same.

With 26 years of unstoppable entertainment, King Khan truly deserves the throne and is certainly irreplaceable.