On the occasion of son’s birthday, Hrithik Roshan pens an inspiring message

28th March happens to be Hrithik Roshan’s elder son, Hrehaan’s birthday and the superstar took this day to post a universal message for millions of his fans. The message was an inspiring one which everyone can relate to in their lives. In an inspiring monologue Hrithik is seen reading aloud ‘Darr se mat Darr’ sending across a hard-hitting message.

The message, which is written by Hrithik himself, encourages people to not be afraid, rather do something different, and move ahead of it. He says there will be challenges in life which would make things difficult and demotivate you, but it is important to face the challenges and convert weaknesses into strengths. He also gives an example of a fear he faced earlier in life because of being a guy with 6 fingers.

To all our sons and daughters and to the child within us all. Sharing something I wrote . ( headphones please) pic.twitter.com/e6eROF770t

— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 28, 2018

These are significant and intense lessons but Hrithik says it in this black and white video in the most simple and effective manner. Along with the video, he tweeted, “To all our sons and daughters and to the child within us all. Sharing something I wrote. (headphones please)

This is not the first time Hrithik has sent out a motivating message to his fans. Last time, he spread the message to Keep Going, come what may but not to give up. Hrithik is currently in the midst of the shoot of his next film, Super 30 where he is playing a math teacher.