On Salman Khan’s birthday, Bhushan Kumar comes on board as producer for Salman’s ‘Bharat’

The latest Salman Khan release, Tiger Zinda Hai has opened to a rocking response at the box office. The spy action thriller saw Salman Khan as a RAW agent and he was loved in this larger-than-life avatar. What’s more, it has significantly enhanced the buzz for Salman Khan’s upcoming films – Race 3 and Bharat. Especially Bharat is now being awaited highly as it sees Salman Khan collaborating once again with director Ali Abbas Zafar, who directed Salman in Tiger Zinda Hai and the 2016 blockbuster Sultan.

And now, it has come to light that Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series has come on board as producers of Bharat. Along with Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd, T-Series will now jointly produce Bharat. Bhushan Kumar seemed happy to be a part of this ambitious film and said that they have had a long-standing association with Salman Khan since 1998 when they acquired the music rights of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Later, they produced two Salman starrers – Lucky: No Time For Love in 2005 and Ready in 2011. Both films were highly successful at the box office. Moreover, Bhushan also gels very well with Atul Agnihotri and hence, he happily became a part of Bharat. Bhushan Kumar promised that Bharat is a beautiful human drama that is bound to strike a chord with the audience.

Atul Agnihotri revealed that he interacted with Bhushan Kumar many times in the past and that his sensibility for content matched with his. Hence, it was a smooth and organic process to have T-Series as producers of Bharat.

Bharat is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean drama, Ode To My Father, which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man. Atul Agnihotri said that their version starts in 1947 and ends in 2000 and is the journey of a country and also a person, both of whom go by the name of Bharat. The film is all set to release on Eid 2019.