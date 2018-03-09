Big B Amitabh Bachchan was trolled or rather slammed by his Twitter followers for avoiding daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in picture tweet while wishing on International Women’s Day on March 8. Big B shared a picture of wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta and grand-daughters Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaradhya but did not share Aishwarya’s picture. However, people noticed this act of discrimination and said it’s unfair to not mention Miss World on Women’s Day.

T 2736 – On International Women’s Day , an ode to women and to the women Champions of Swachh Bharat : #SwachhShakti & @SwachhBharat

Video link: https://t.co/BGvv0uBxHK and this my Personal commendation :https://t.co/AgZsaUFAbG pic.twitter.com/vFmRUS2Hdn

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 8, 2018

Check out the reactions here:

क्या आप आपकी बहु को आपकी बेटी नहीं मानते हैं? महिला दिवस के मौक़े पर अपने सब की तस्वीर share की ऐश्वर्या को छोड़कर । ये सही बत नहीं हैं सरजी — Yogita (@Yogita_W) March 8, 2018

This is not fair. Not mentioning Aishwarya Rai. This doesn’t suit the legendary position that you hold sir. Be it any personal family issues, you shouldn’t have done this on a public platform and that too on Women’s Day @juniorbachchan @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/M5eLXYzBR7 — Darshan M Nag (@darshu790) March 8, 2018

Aishwarya is missing amit ji . Not fair .. happy woman’s day. — Sangita narang (@Sangitanarang1) March 8, 2018

अपनी बेटी को ज़्यादा समझदार समझने वाले ससुराल वाले, अक्सर यह भूल जाते हैं कि जिसको वो अपनी बहु बनाकर लाये हैं वह भी तो किसी कि बेटी है.. — RAJA Nishant (@007Nishant) March 8, 2018

I know daughter in law can’t become daughters….but aap women’s day toh wish kar sakte the….mujhe laga sirf yeh middle class logo ki problem hai but I was surprised k celebrities cum idols thinks same — Vasundra Sethi (@SethiArora86) March 8, 2018

Not fair, I m not sure why you did not include Aishwarya , she deserves to be in one of the frame. — Sachi Singh (@sachisingh47) March 8, 2018

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B is currently gearing up for the release of ‘102 Not Out’ with co-star Rishi Kapoor. In the movie, Rishi is playing the role of Big B’s son. He will also star in ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ alongside Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is slated to release in November 2018.