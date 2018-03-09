Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Lenin
#PNBScam
#KartiChidambaram
#Aadhaar
#WomensDay2018
Home / Entertainment / On International Women’s Day, Twitterati slam Amitabh Bachchan for not including Aishwarya in family photo

On International Women’s Day, Twitterati slam Amitabh Bachchan for not including Aishwarya in family photo

— By FPJ Web Desk | Mar 09, 2018 07:06 pm
FOLLOW US:

amitabh bachchan, amitabh bachchan supports Padman and Aiyaary, Padman, Aiyaary, Big B

Big B Amitabh Bachchan was trolled or rather slammed by his Twitter followers for avoiding daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in picture tweet while wishing on International Women’s Day on March 8. Big B shared a picture of wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta and grand-daughters Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaradhya but did not share Aishwarya’s picture. However, people noticed this act of discrimination and said it’s unfair to not mention Miss World on Women’s Day.

Check out the reactions here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B is currently gearing up for the release of ‘102 Not Out’ with co-star Rishi Kapoor. In the movie, Rishi is playing the role of Big B’s son. He will also star in ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ alongside Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is slated to release in November 2018.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK