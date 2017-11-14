Free Press Journal
On Children's Day, Bollywood celebs hope for better future for kids

On Children’s Day, Bollywood celebs hope for better future for kids

— By IANS | Nov 14, 2017 04:13 pm
Children's Day

Mumbai: On the occasion of Children’s Day on Tuesday, Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Karan Johar wished for better education and care for children.

Here’s what they tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: Happy Children’s Day. Love to all and may they be safe and educated and cared for.


Karan Johar: I Am blessed to be a parent… Happy Childrens Day.

Anupam Kher: The greatest gifts you can give your children are the roots of responsibility and the wings of independence. Happy Children’s Day

Kajol: On Children’s Day, let’s all find the child within us and set it free. Happy in the now. Unconditional and clarity! Thank all my little teachers.

Ajay Devgn: To kids everywhere (including mine) hats off… on training us adults so well! Happy Children’s Day!

Nimrat Kaur: Happy Children’s Day to all the little ones of the world… May our world someday be as beautiful as the one you all live in. Dream Big. Happy Children’s Day.

Farah Khan: Give a hug to your inner child today! Happy Children’s Day.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Surprise Surprise… Happy Children’s Day, Let’s celebrate together.

Adnan Sami: Happy Children’s Day… They are the purest beings on earth and are most definitely our future. We must love them unconditionally and leave a beautiful world for them… I feel so blessed from God for my angel Medina.

Tiger Shroff: Hey guys, wish you Happy Children’s Day! Hope you have a great day ahead!

Kunal Kemmu: Wishing all the children everywhere and my little munchkin a very happy children’s day. May your innocence continue to inspire us to be better people #happychildrensday

