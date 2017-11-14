OMG! Zareen Khan’s extremely hot and sensuous pictures from the Aksar 2

Zareen Khan started her career as the lead in Salman Khan’s movie Veer but the movie didn’t do well at the Box office and after that she did a quite a few movies but it all performed average. Even she was called Aishwarya Rai’s look a like. But all this was past and now Zareen is all set for her upcoming movie Aksar 2 which will release this Friday.

Zareen will be seen in the most bold and sensuous avatar this time and the trailer of the movie is getting appreciated by her fans. The hot scenes of Zareen in the trailer is taking internet by storm. The actress has done moviesl like Hate Story 2 in which she had some steamy scenes, Zareen has turned her career ever since she focused to do glam and bold movies.

In an interview with India.com Zareen was asked is she getting typecast and she said “No, because I feel everybody’s perception changes with every film of yours. I did Hate Story 3, which was an erotic thriller and now, I am doing Aksar 2, which is not an erotic thriller, it is a romantic thriller. But since I have done Hate Story, it is a repel effect that is coming in Aksar and people are like, “Oh she is only doing bold scenes.” I agree, in Hate Story 3, yes, I had done a couple of bold scenes but not in Aksar. I am fully clothed in whatever I have done. I did a beach song ‘Jaana Ve’, I am wearing full clothes in it; I am wearing denim shorts and a gown, unlike other actresses who do a beach song, wearing a bikini. I don’t understand how I am doing something bold there. I am sure, this whole thing is going to fade away once my 1921 (horror film) comes out because that’s a horror film and I am playing a completely different role. My audiences will see me in a completely different avatar as to what they have seen me so far. So, I think it’s with the movies that come out, people’s perception changes”.

Talking about the movie Aksar 2, which is a sequel to 2006 film Aksar. Besides Zareen, the sequel features Gautam Rode, Mohit Madaan and Abhinav Shukla in pivotal roles. The actress, whose film is slated to release on November 17.