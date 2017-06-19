OMG! You won’t believe what Katrina Kaif called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are busy promoting their upcoming film Jagga Jasoos. Recently, the duo did a Facebook live chat session through Kat’s Facebook page where they spoke candidly ‘Jagga Jasoos’.

However, during the chat session Kat said something shocking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan which could create another cat-fight in the industry. While chatting, Ranbir asked Katrina to name a celebrity to a particular animal. When Ranbir said ‘fox’, Katrina instantly said ‘Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’. Well! It’s shocking, isn’t it? Does it have a common connection of Salman Khan, as he had been in a relationship with both the beautiful ladies?

That apart, this chat session had some really funny elements. The couple recently broke up, but Ranbir and Katrina get along with each other very well. Also, their film Jagga Jasoos looks very fresh and interesting to watch.

The film is directed by Anurag Basu and is all set to release on July 14.

Till then, watch this video and see how Kat called Ash a ‘fox’.