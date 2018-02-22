OMG! Twitter just found Priyanka Chopra’s lookalike, on a different continent

Internet is such a small world, and there is further proof as netizens have found a look alike of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra. The girl is from Michigan and her name is Megan Milan. She is model in New York, she looks just like Priyanka. The most interesting thing is that Megan Milan is from a different race but has same fluffy lips and exact jawline. After she got recognised for looking like Priyanka, Twitter went crazy and users started giving her compliments.

Teeth all pearly, hair all curly pic.twitter.com/QVoT1HqSd9 — Megan Milan (@MeganMilan_) February 17, 2018



Woww. A black Priyanka Chopra — DettyGalLeri (@ThinaSinje) February 19, 2018

One of the user said “you literally look like @priyankachopra ✨� btw you’re looking absolutely gorgeous”. Another user said “Woww. A black Priyanka Chopra”. It is common for Bollywood as actors and actresses to have lookalikes. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have tons of lookalikes in India. But, Megan Milan, being from a different race, has grabbed more attention.

A mix of Priyanka Chopra and Michael Jackson — Ali Baloch (@abaloch111) February 20, 2018

Dude, You look very much alike @priyankachopra — Sahil Bhagat (@iamsahilbhagat) February 19, 2018

When you are suspended at Quantico but you have to get to your desk anyway https://t.co/1fFdQ3nh5q — Mit (@Fair_N_sleepy) February 20, 2018

Priyanka Chopra is currently in the US shooting for her international TV show, Quantico season 3. The buzz is also that Priyanka might be seen in sequel of Aitraaz as the filmmaker Subhash Ghai is almost done with the final script.