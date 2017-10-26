OMG! Tiger Zinda Hai’s title song ‘LEAKED’, Vishal Dadlani and Salman Khan fans react on Twitter

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai has been creating buzz among the masses. However, the title song of Tiger Zinda Hai has been leaked. Yes apparently, hash-tag #Swagsekarengesabkaswagat is going viral on Twitter on which composer Vishal Dadlani and Salman Khan’s fans have reacted.

Vishal Dadlani tweeted, “Where do you guys get your info from? Hashtag abhi se hi trend kar lo! � Truly, @BeingSalmanKhan fans rule the internet!”

Where do you guys get your info from? Hashtag abhi se hi trend kar lo! 😅 Truly, @BeingSalmanKhan fans rule the internet! #TigerZindaHai https://t.co/2cvbb5ZMsg

— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) October 25, 2017

Soon after that, Salman Khan’s fans are too been reacting on the song by trending the same hashtag.

Check out the tweets –

On Looop !! 🎶🎶🎶🎶

These 15 Seconds are enough for me 😋😉 ! #SwagSeKarengeSabkaSwagat #TigerZindaHai pic.twitter.com/fIXqFUSgDK — Watch TZH from 22Dec (@iSahill_) October 25, 2017

As fans, we have d responsibility not to spread this #TigerZindaHai clips/auds. And Vishal Dadlani sir himself requested us not to. — Nayab (@me_Nayab) October 25, 2017

But I really cant stop listening to it. Let others wait. Till then, I’ll just say #SwagSeKarengeSabkaSwagat (humming the tune in my mind) 😍😍 — Nayab (@me_Nayab) October 25, 2017

This #SwagSeKarengeSabkaSwagat track has got some amazing tunes with exquisite picturesque scenes..can’t wait #TigerZindaHai — Sandilya Routray (@beingsandilya) October 25, 2017

Well, the first poster featuring Salman Khan was released on the occasion of Diwali. Moreover, on Wednesday, fans have got treat with the new poster of Tiger Zinda Hai featuring Salman Khan and female lead Katrina Kaif.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to hit the screens on December 22 on the occasion of Christmas.