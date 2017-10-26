Free Press Journal
OMG! Tiger Zinda Hai's title song 'LEAKED', Vishal Dadlani and Salman Khan fans react on Twitter

OMG! Tiger Zinda Hai’s title song ‘LEAKED’, Vishal Dadlani and Salman Khan fans react on Twitter

— By Sumit Rajguru | Oct 26, 2017 02:45 pm
Salman Khan’s upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai has been creating buzz among the masses. However, the title song of Tiger Zinda Hai has been leaked. Yes apparently, hash-tag #Swagsekarengesabkaswagat is going viral on Twitter on which composer Vishal Dadlani and Salman Khan’s fans have reacted.

Vishal Dadlani tweeted, “Where do you guys get your info from? Hashtag abhi se hi trend kar lo! � Truly, @BeingSalmanKhan fans rule the internet!”

Soon after that, Salman Khan’s fans are too been reacting on the song by trending the same hashtag.

Check out the tweets –

 

Well, the first poster featuring Salman Khan was released on the occasion of Diwali. Moreover, on Wednesday, fans have got treat with the new poster of Tiger Zinda Hai featuring Salman Khan and female lead Katrina Kaif.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to hit the screens on December 22 on the occasion of Christmas.

