OMG! This is why Salman Khan stayed away from Aamir Khan’s Diwali bash

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities were part of many Diwali bashes this year as Ekta Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor arranged Diwali parties.

Interestingly, Salman Khan did not attend Aamir Khan’s party, but was seen at sister Arpita’s party, Race 3 producer Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Dutt’s bash.

According to reports, Salman was supposed to attend Aamir’s Diwali bash on Thursday night, but he couldn’t make it as he was busy shooting the weekend episode for Bigg Boss 11 at Lonavala.

Source said to DNA that, “Salman was to leave for Greece on Friday night. He usually shoots the Bigg Boss weekend episodes over the weekend in Lonavala, outside Mumbai. This time, he began early as he wanted to finish early and leave for the airport. Because of the early shoot, he decided to stay at his farmhouse, which is half-an-hour away from the location.”