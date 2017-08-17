OMG! This is where Deepika Padukone stands in Forbes’ list of Top 10 highest paid actresses

Deepika Padukone has always been known as one of the most popular actresses of the Indian Film Industry. Due to her popularity, she has now become the highest paid actress of Bollywood. However, on the global stage, Deepika is way behind Emma Stone and other Hollywood actresses.

Forbes has recently released its list of highest paid actresses and unlike last year, no Indian name made it through. Shocking, isn’t it? Well, last year, Deepika Padukone made it to the 10th position with earnings of $10 million. However, this time, she doesn’t even enter in the top 10 lists. Moreover, last year’s topper Jennifer Lawrence has also dropped down from her position.

Especially, new comer Emma Stone had become an overnight star after the release of La La Land for which she was honoured with the Oscar Best Actress Award. Reportedly, Emma made $26 million in pre-tax earnings in the year up to June. However, Deepika seems to be falling miserably in the global market.

Well, the Bajirao Mastani actress is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmavati which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the main leads. The film is slated to release on November 17.