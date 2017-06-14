OMG! This is what happens when Akshay Kumar and Twinkle are on the same boat!

They say that a best couple is the one who argue over anything and agree over everything. One such couple is the Bollywood’s ‘it’ couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, who always ‘end up in the same boat if not always on the same page’, by Akshay Kumar’s own confession.

Recently, Akshay Kumar took to the social media and posted the adjoining photograph and captioned it as “Sometimes we do end up in the same boat if not always on the same page #sailingaway #sainttropez”.

On the films front, Akshay Kumar will be soon seen with Bhumi Pednekar in the upcoming film Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. The film is scheduled to release on August 11 this year.