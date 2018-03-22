OMG! This Aamir Khan picture with Azad is the cutest ever and here’s why

It hasn’t even been a month since Aamir Khan joined Instagram and the actor is already making news. While his Twitter handle is generally filled with posts that often talk about his initiatives, his Instagram seems to be a tad bit more personalized! How do we know that? Well his recent picture showcases that we will be getting to see a lot more of the real Aamir Khan on this photo-sharing site.

Aamir Khan ended up giving his fans a pleasant surprise of sorts after his Instagram debut when he posted a series of these 9 posts. Yes, he treated them with a collage of sorts which was a merged image of him bonding with his son Azad and dog Imli.

Aamir Khan captioned the picture writing, “My two babies… gifting me my birthday card :-)”. For the ones who are wondering about the caption, let us tell you that Azad wished his papa with a special self-made birthday card. While on his impromptu visit to Mumbai on his birthday, Azad had gifted Aamir a handmade card. A testimony of the same is seen in the post where Azad is seen presenting the card and Aamir is seen holding his dog. As mentioned before, by expanding his digital imprints to Instagram, Aamir Khan has been treating his fans with a sneak peek into his life.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is completing Thugs of Hindostan which reunites him with his Dhoom co-star Katrina Kaif. The actor will also share screen space with this Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh. Furthermore, it will be for the first time where Aamir will be seen in a movie with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Post that, the actor has plans to completely dedicate himself for his magnum opus Mahabharata. While there are many speculations about the details of the film, Aamir is yet to speak about it.