OMG! The Remix to recreate the magic with some popular romantic songs

India’s first every digital reality show The Remix‘s next episode is all set to bring the theme of love with a line-up of 8 romantic and heart-warming tracks that include Raabta, Gazab ka hai din and Sunn Raha Hai Na Tu.

With the release of next episode, The Remix will recreate the magic of these popular romantic charts in a unique manner. With some outstanding performances and breath-taking visuals, this episode takes the competition to a new high, resulting in a shocking elimination!

The show features 10 teams who give it their all to put out riveting performances to impress the celebrity judges: Sunidhi Chauhan, Amit Trivedi and Nucleya!