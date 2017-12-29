OMG! Sylvester Stallone shells out USD 400,000 on his ‘Rocky’ statue

Washington D.C: How a man who has everything, can make his life even more special? Hollywood veteran Sylvester Stallone has given a perfect answer to this question. According to TMZ, the veteran actor has dropped a hefty USD 400,000 on a statue of himself as Rocky from ‘Rocky III’ after anonymously bidding on it at a recent auction.

The statue is nine foot tall, weighs 1800lbs and was purchased by Stallone for USD 403,657, before being shipped to Los Angeles. It was made by the artist, A. Thomas Schomberg, and the original – which was used in the movie – has been put on display in Philadelphia. This one had been displayed in the San Diego Hall of Champions but it had to be sold off after the place closed down.

Earlier, the actor also uploaded a photo with the statue on his official Instagram page. Accompanying him in the photo was his ‘Expanadables’ co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In the snap, Stallone wore a white collared button-up shirt with black pants, while Schwarzenegger went festive with a red sweater with black pants.

On the professional front, Stallone is gearing up for his upcoming movie ‘Creed II’, which is a sequel to the 2015 hit ‘Creed’. The movie is being helmed by Steven Caple Jr.