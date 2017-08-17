OMG! Sunny Leone visited Kochi, Fans go gaga over her

The hot diva of Bollywood Sunny Leone reaches Kochi and fans go crazy, The actor was in the city for an inauguration, and her fans turned up in hordes. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that a sea of fans showed up to catch a glimpse of her. Sunny shared photos and videos from the event on Twitter and wrote that she was overwhelmed by the love. “My car in literally a sea of love in Kochi,” she captioned one of the posts, thanking her fans. As a token of gratitude to the warm welcome she was accorded with, the actress shared a video of the huge crowd who had gathered to see her and thanked them for their love and support on her Facebook page.

If the photo isn’t enough to make your jaws drop, the actress also shared a video wherein one could hear the crowd chanting “We love Sunny”. “No words…Can’t thank the people of Kochi. Was so overwhelmed by the love&support.Never will forget Gods own Country Kerala!Thank you #fone4,” she wrote alongside the video. Sunny who last appeared on big screen in the song Laila Main Laila in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees, she is currently prepping up for her special songs in the upcoming films Bhoomi and Baadshaho.

My car in literally a sea of love in Kochi Kerala!! Thanks #fone4 pic.twitter.com/lLHTo8GyrC

— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 17, 2017

Recently, she also adopted a 21-month-old baby girl from Latur in Maharashtra. She and her husband Daniel Weber have named the girl Nisha Kaur Weber.