OMG! Sonam Kapoor's wedding venue gets robbed, goods worth lakhs stolen from maasi's bungalow

OMG! Sonam Kapoor’s wedding venue gets robbed, goods worth lakhs stolen from maasi’s bungalow

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 27, 2018 06:24 pm
From mehendi, sangeet to big fat Indian wedding, Sonam Kapoor‘s wedding with Anand Ahuja has been talk of the town and made headlines for many days. However, now as what we hear that Sonam’s wedding venue ‘Rockdale’ which also happens to be Sonam’s maasi’s house has been robbed. A robbery took place at Sonam Kapoor’s aunt Kavita Singh’s house on September 20. Thief stole a lot of cash and jewellery.

According to a report of India TV, the thief enter at the bungalow’s fourth floor with the help of the window and stole goods worth lakhs, mobile phones, cash and others. Family comes to know about the thief after seeing the CCTV footage of the bungalow. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered on Sept 21 with the Bandra Police and the cops are searching for the thief.

Sonam and Anand took their vows at the same bungalow in Bandra which also hosted many big Bollywood stars. The house was beautifully decorated with blue and white upholstery.


