OMG! Sonam Kapoor suffering from bronchitis

Mumbai: Actress Sonam Kapoor says due to the environmental conditions, she has been wheezing and has developed bronchitis. “Have never had breathing issues in my life. But have been wheezing and developed bronchitis. It’s so scary,” Sonam tweeted.

Have never had breathing issues in my life. But have been wheezing and developed bronchitis. It’s so scary https://t.co/PpxehtuUYX — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) November 1, 2017



The “Neerja” star had retweeted actress Richa Chadha‘s post wherein the latter had mentioned that she was having breathing issues. Richa wrote: “Anyone else seeing the haze over Mumbai? Past few days I have been having trouble breathing, feels like we’re eating/inhaling talcum powder.”

Breathing problems & eye infection thanks to the pollution😷 It’s insane! But we reap what we sow..& soon it’ll be too late to sow anything!💔 https://t.co/sNl6vCisD0 — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) November 1, 2017

On the acting front, Sonam is currently busy shooting for “Veere Di Wedding” and Richa is gearing up for the release of the second instalment of the “Fukrey” franchise.