OMG! Sonali Raut trolled for awkward kissing picture with Soni Singh

Former Bigg Boss Contestant Sonali Raut is known for her controversies which always keep herself into limelight. Whether it is public appearance or a reality show, the model never miss any chance to be in the limelight. Also, she is pretty much active on the social media.

Recently, the model-actress shared her controversial picture on her Instagram account with her friend and former Bigg boss contestant Soni Singh. In the picture, both the girls were too close to locking their lips. Sonali also captioned it, “Don’t misinterpret this image. We were just trying to kiss each other on cheeks!! Got clicked at the wrong time I guess!”

Don’t misinterpret this picture. We were just trying to kiss each other on cheeks!! Got clicked at the wrong time I guess! #bffs

A post shared by Sonali Raut (@isonaliraut) on Jun 10, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

But after she shared her picture on the social media, Instagrammers started trolling her for awkward picture. Some of them were also argued about if the picture was clicked at the wrong time. Her haters also questioned about putting this controversial picture on social media.

Surprisingly, Sonali haven’t yet reply to any of the comment. Thus, it would be interesting to see how she is going to react over this.