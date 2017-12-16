OMG! Sofia Hayat takes a dig at Rohit Sharma and wife’s touching moment at Mohali

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma made the entire nation proud when he scored his third double hundred in ODI career as team India defeated Sri Lanka in Mohali, Punjab, on Wednesday, December 13.

Besides the big win that will be remembered for years, his bond of love with wife Ritika Sahdeh added sweetness to the entire match. Rohit kissing his wedding ring and dedicating his success to wife Ritika on their second anniversary touched the heart of millions of viewers.

However, it seems one person doesn’t find Rohit’s success a big deal.

Speaking about Rohit’s third double ton in his ODI career, ex-girlfriend Sofia Hayat said, “I am happy that Rohit is gaining success. But wondering how people are discriminating things on gender. Rohit should understand it is just a ‘bat-ball’ game. Just that he is a man, so people are clapping. No one went this crazy when Kanchanmala won the Olympics with her disability. That was something more encouraging and should have been more praised as per my opinion. I would be celebrating for something better or social cause, not on this for sure.”

Hayat was refering to Kanchanmala Pande, a visually challenged athlete from Maharashtra, who made India proud recently after becoming the first Indian swimmer to clinch gold at the World Para Swimming Championship held in Mexico in early December.

Further, sharing her opinion on Rohit dedicating his win to wife Ritika, Sofia said: “He (Rohit) has this old habit to credit his partner. When I was in his life, I used to be credited but I use to cry only when he played bad. I’m happy that Rohit has finally found someone who is trying to make him move on from me.”

Back in 2012, there were media buzz that the British-Indian model and Rohit were dating. Later, Sofia took to Twitter to announce that she did date Rohit for an year but the relationship ended. She even mentioned that she was “looking for a gentleman” post breakup with the cricketer.

While Rohit is happily married to Ritika for over two years, Sofia, who had turned a nun, found love in model Vlad Stanescu and got married in 2017.