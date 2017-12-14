OMG! Sidharth Malhotra blacks out social media

New Delhi: Seems like Sidharth Malhotra? is “done” with the social media as he has blacked out all his handles. The 32-year-old actor’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram bios read “Off.”

The ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ star took to his Twitter handle, writing, “sorry iam done !”

— Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) December 14, 2017

He also updated a black picture as the covers and profile photos of all his social media account.

On the work front, the ‘Kapoor and Sons’ star is shooting for a spy thriller film, ‘Aiyaary,’ which also stars Manoj Bajpai and is all set to release in 2018.