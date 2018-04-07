Mumbai: Popular TV actor and producer Shekhar Suman said he was “highly disappointed” after his Facebook account was hacked on Friday evening and will report the incident to the cyber crime cell. “I am highly disappointed about the whole episode of my Facebook account hacking. Though I am not too active on Facebook, in the evening, I started getting calls from some friends mentioning how someone must have hacked my account and posting some nude pictures and objectionable material on my wall. I will be reporting to the cyber crime cell about it,” Shekhar told IANS.

The actor is upset about the incident and planning to go offline from the social media. “Earlier also I thought about it, but my friends and fans told me not to do so because it is a nice way to stay connected with my fans. But after this incident I think I might just do that because it is about my reputation,” he said.

Known for some of his television shows like “Dekh Bhai Dekh”, “Ek Raja Ek Rani”, “Hera Pheri”, and “Simply Shekhar”, he recently appeared in Sanjay Dutt starrer “Bhoomi”. “At least we are the celebrity so we have some credibility and people will not believe that I would post such pictures. Think about common people, how they will prove that they are not guilty… hacking is one of the dangerous things in the digital era,” he added.