OMG! Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana gets trolled for bikini-clad snap

New Delhi: Though the recent pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and his family are giving major vacation goals, seems like a few did not go well with some people on social media.

A picture of the Badshah of Bollywood’s, Suhana is doing the rounds, where she can be seen donning a brown bikini and sunglasses, with her hair open. The picture also has AbRam soaking up the sun. The actor is currently enjoying a family vacation across Europe.

My hotty babeis 🔥❤ A post shared by suhana khan (@suhanakha2) on Jul 4, 2018 at 5:53am PDT

However, the absolutely stunning picture of the 18-year-old has attracted several haters and trolls on Instagram. One of the comments read, “Tum ye mat bhulo ki tum muslim ho (Dont forget you are a Muslim)”

“Ugly……” read another comment.

“Shame of u suhana …joh karna hai karo.per indian culture ke ishaab seh post karo apna photo …yeh sab private rako.itna respect karta hun apke papa ko.. but I didn’t expected from you… (Shame on you Suhana…do whatever you want, but keep the Indian culture in mind. Keep these pictures private. I have so much respect for your father, but I did not expect this from you)” read a comment.

This is not the first time. Suhana has been the target of trolls in the past, with some of her pictures being subjected to ‘moral policing’. In March, mother Gauri Khan shared a picture of Suhana in a sheer short dress while posing with her maternal grandmother.

Cherished moments A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Mar 6, 2018 at 12:37am PST

Reacting to the picture, some chose to leave shameful comments with one user complaining about her make-up, another wondering if she had undergone ‘plastic surgery’.