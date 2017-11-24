OMG! Shah Rukh Khan wants Priyanka Chopra replaced by Deepika Padukone in Don 3?

There is one film franchise that has always created a huge amount of buzz, that is Farhan Akhtar helmed Shah Rukh Khan‘s ‘Don 3’. Soon, after the success of ‘Don 2: The King Is Back’, where the climax of the film saw an exciting tease for ‘Don 3‘, the fans were bombarding the makers with request for the third part in ‘Don’ saga. While we are still waiting for an official announcement or confirmation related to ‘Don 3’, if rumours are to be believed, the third part will not see Don’s original Junglee Billi, Roma aka Priyanka Chopra.

A source has revealed that Deepika Padukone is all set to replace Priyanka Chopra in the film. The casting of Priyanka Chopra was always in question since PeeCee and SRK share cold vibes, due to their alleged affair in the past. But that’s not the reason for casting Deepika Padukone. Reportedly, Shah Rukh feels that his and Deepika’s pairing has been a part of three hugely successful films in ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Happy New Year’. So he wants to cash in on the hot chemistry he shares with Deepika.

Meanwhile, currently the release of ‘Padmavati’ is one of the major concerns for Deepika. Besides, at the moment, Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for his much awaited Aanand L Rai directed yet untitled dwarf film which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film is slated for a Christmas 2018 release, while Priyanka is currently shooting for season 3 of her American TV show ‘Quantico’. And we wonder what PeeCee has to say about these rumoured new developments!