OMG! Rinku Rajguru aka Sairat’s Archie has a scary fall during a shoot; Watch Video

Rinku Rajguru aka Sairat’s Archie has now become among the favourite personalities of every household in Maharashtra. However, recently the talented actress has gone through some trouble. Yes, in a viral video, Sairat’s Archie is seen falling badly on her face.

Apparently, the video has been viral on the internet in which we can see Rinku Rajguru shooting for a song of her upcoming film. In the video, while dancing near the beautiful but wet location of the waterfall, Rinku slips on the wet rock and falls on her face. Thankfully, she didn’t get hurt as crew members quickly rushed towards her to pick her up.

After getting popularity from the first Marathi blockbuster, Sairat, Rinku became every boy’s dream girl. For her role of Archie, Rinku won the National Award of Special Mention. The 16-year-old actress has also acted in the Kannada remake of Sairat, Manasu Mallige.