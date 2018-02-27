OMG Revealed! Richa Chadha to play serial Killer in 3 Storeys?

The trailer to Richa Chadha’s next 3 Storeys released creating immense intrigue amongst the audience. It is now learnt that the mystery behind the actress onscreen character is that she plays a serial killer in 3 storeys. The trailer of 3 storeys showcases different stories, each one tangled between their pasts holding secrets in the present. Throwing light on the mysterious stories, the trailer makes for an interesting watch.

Sources share there that is a mysterious vibe to Richa’s character in the film. The trailer also keeps the storyline of her character under wraps. One can hear Richa’s voice a the narrative in the trailer, with no hint of her story.This is because she is the serial killer who brings about a twist in the life of all other characters in the film.

Richa will be seen in a never seen avatar before. Her last release Fukrey which went out to become one of the sleeper hits of Bollywood had Richa in an entirely different character from 3 Storeys.Richa’s role is that of a femme fatale who lives alone in the Chawl, she knows her way out from major situations. Her character is not much talked about in the film as well but is definitely one of the important characters in the film.