OMG! Rakhi Sawant want to give this gifts to newly weds couple Virat and Anushka

Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in a private ceremony at Italy on December 11. The reception in Mumbai will held on December 26 at St Regis in which B-Town will be attended the the grand affair.

But in the midst of the wedding hungama, another topic became a talking point – Condoms. Earlier, popular condom brand Durex did something that clubbed both these talking points together. They posted a tweet in the afternoon wherein they congratulated Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. As expected, it was naughty, witty and also promoted their brand in a nice way. The caption of the tweet was, “Finally, Virat Kohli bowled his maiden over”.

Now, actor Rakhi Sawant wanted a gift condom to newly weds couple Virushka. She said, “Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are the loveliest couple. They just stepped into their married life. I want to gift my condoms to them so that they play safe and share their feedback on the product after experiencing it.”

Rakhi further added, “I feel my condoms are special. They are first in market to give so many flavours. One can enjoy their sexual life with the taste they enjoy the most. It will help the couple to enjoy for long and will give more pleasure with pressure from the dotted texture.”

Rakhi said that doing a condom ad was the most worthwhile decision of her life. In fact, she openly challenged that if any company can beat her new line of products, she would happily promote it.