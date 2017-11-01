OMG! Priyanka Chopra posted a family picture with Indira Gandhi, haters started trolling her

Social media has become a hub of trolling most of the times celebrities are getting trolled for various reason, Priyanka Chopra has become victim of troll most of the time, once she was troll for not wearing saree on Independence day and meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing a skirt, the Quantico actor has now been attacked on Instagram for sharing a picture of her maternal grandparents with the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

In the picture, Pee Cee’s mum Madhu Akhouri Chopra, her aunt and her grandparents are seen striking a pose with the then Prime Minister. The Bajirao Mastani actor captioned the picture as, “An amazing old photo my masi(aunt) @neelaakhouri sent over with her,my mother @madhumalati ,my late grand parents Madhu Jyotsna and Manhar krishna Akhouri with the late former PM of India Indira Gandhi. #just #Roots #history#family ❤️��”

But some people didn’t find well and started trolling her “Lost all respect for you. Can’t believe you would glorify this mass murderer. You’re such a hypocrite, working with UNICEF and then posting a picture of this witch who brutally murdered Sikhs during 1984. Shame on you!!! You disgust me!” (sic.),” the user commented.

“This woman is a mass murder??? How are you glorifying her? Shame on u. Doesn’t it sicken you that she’s putting a mass murderer on a pedestal [sic.],” another user wrote.

There are many such comments on her Instagram account but there are true fans who are giving hard reply to the trollers . Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with the third season of her American television series Quantico.