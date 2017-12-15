OMG! Priyanka Chopra charging Rs 5 crore for 5-minute gig at awards show?

Mumbai: Bollywood desi girl Priyanka Chopra will be arrive in India on December 17 to attend an awards show and sign some Indian projects.

Priyanka is an A-list actress having worked in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. She made her Hollywood debut with Baywatch, and is currently gearing up with ‘A kid like Jake’, ‘Isn’t it Romantic’.

According to reports, the show organiser are trying their best to rope in Priyanka for a performance but the problem is actress’ fee.

According to Mid-Day, Zee Cine Awards organisers have signed Priyanka for a whopping amount. The report stated that the Quantico actress has charged Rs 5 crore for a 5-minute gig.

An insider told Mid-Day: “Priyanka’s act will be about five-minute long. Since she is so much in demand, the organisers did not negotiate on the price her team quoted, despite it coming to almost a-crore-a-minute.”

“Since Priyanka’s last performance was at the Producer’s Guild Awards in 2016, the team has planned a routine that will be the highlight of this award season. She will be dancing to a medley of her chartbusters.”

The source added: “She is undoubtedly the frontrunner on everyone’s wishlist. While several organisers have been trying to get her on board, Zee managed to close the deal. She is landing in India over the weekend. She’ll have little time to rehearse, between her ad shoots and other commitments for her production house.”

The diva also plans to celebrate New Year 2017 in Mumbai.