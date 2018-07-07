OMG! Poonam Pandey shares topless picture, then compares it with Suhana Khan’s bikini

Poonam Pandey has never failed to garner a chunk of media attention with her bold avatars or controversial statements. This time the lady strikes again, but it’s more savage with her comparison with that of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan.

Recently, a picture of Suhana Khan in a two-piece bikini chilling with her family had surfaced on social media. While the celebrity kid was applauded for her sassy approach, she was trolled as well. But what stood out during the chaos was Poonam sharing the same image as a collage with her own topless photo.

Pandey in the “If After me any one i Liked Carrying a Bikini so Well is @iamsrk Daughter #SuhanaKhan Helluva Sexy.. Kudoos!! To this Girl for Such a Gr8 Body #BikiniBody #inShape #Toned” [sic].

If After me any one i Liked Carrying a Bikini so Well is @iamsrk Daughter #SuhanaKhan Helluva Sexy.. Kudoos!! To this Girl for Such a Gr8 Body #BikiniBody #inShape #Toned pic.twitter.com/O5HC7x0VcY — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) July 6, 2018

Despite not working in the film industry yet, Suhana already has a huge fan base with fans and followers on social media. It seems like she has another one added to the list.