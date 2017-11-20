OMG! Now, sexy Esha Gupta sizzles in extremely hot bikini for magazine photoshoot

Esha Gupta is turning everyone’s head with her latest picture in bikini. The actress looks super sexy and extremely hot in black and white picture. Esha is doing the photoshoot for the GQ magazine and from quite a few days she is posting the pictures for her fans. Yesterday, she posted a picture of her in red bikini which went viral in no time. Her Instagram account is a treat for all her fans. The comment on her Instagram account are countless. Some people are appreciating Esha’s work and some of them are even trying to troll her. One of her comments read “itzzrvMy eyes are seeing the best moment of the day…..they wish they could touch it and keep along with them forever….@egupta”

And one of her followers wrote “Woow…what are you…i mean who thought of u being in such a sexy avtaar one day handling wid such grace…fuming hot”, another one simply called her a “hot lady”. Previously, she was heavily criticised for her bold pictures by some of her haters but she gave them hard hitting answer. She even spoke on nepotism and said she is still treated as outsider.

“I am proud of the work I’ve done, it was tough, but I have carved the way on my own. There are times, I wish even if four of my films flop, there is someone producing films for me and making films only with me. You think ‘I wish I didn’t have this surname but that surname’. I think I am still an outsider. I am still treated like one to quite an extent by the so-called ‘industry people’. It’s their body language that lets you know. I can’t blame them because even I haven’t made an effort to be a part of them. I don’t want to,” said Esha recently while speaking to a section of the media. Talking about her work, she did two movies this year Commando 2 and Badshaho, and both the movies performed average on the Box office.